Metra Park hosts the 26th annual Home Improvement Show

One of the region's largest home improvement shows was held September 6th through the 8th right here in Billings.

All kids of home improvement vendors were lined up and down the expo center at Metra Park.

From intricate sewing machines to light-up bathroom tile, home owners say the show is everything they could have dreamed of, and more.

The 26th annual show began on Friday and continues through the weekend.

Last year, over 400 exhibits were shown to over twenty thousand people.

One vendor, Sherry Moore, showcased her tower garden. She has grown a similar one in her basement for the past five years.

Moore says because of the short summer and limited growing season in Montana, tower gardens can be very handy during the winter months.

Vendors will still be at the expo center at Metra Park until 5 o'clock Sunday the 8th.