News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A Billings man who admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent was sentenced on May 10 to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.

Edward George Allen, 41, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that Allen trafficked methamphetamine in the Billings from April 2021 to about September 2021. Undercover agents purchased 2.5 ounces of meth from co-defendant Michael Brumfield and his source, Allen, for $1,600. Allen had three plastic baggies containing meth and gave them to Brumfield, who provided them to the undercover agents. Agents provided Brumfield and Allen the cash. Brumfield was previously sentenced to six years in prison for conviction in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie R. Patten prosecuted the case. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.