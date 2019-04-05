BILLINGS—Laurel resident Jefferson Scott Perrigo, who admitted meth trafficking and firearms crimes, was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release after agents found about 12.5 pounds of meth in his vehicle and a storage unit, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Perrigo, 45, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. There was no plea agreement.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

Prosecutors said evidence showed that drug task force officers learned in the fall of 2017 from an informant and Crime Stoppers reports that Perrigo was distributing meth in Billings. The investigation involved using a confidential informant to make controlled meth buys from an associate of Perrigo’s known to deal meth for him and placing tracking devices on vehicles of both Perrigo and his associate. The vehicles frequented a storage unit in Billings. After getting a search warrant for Perrigo’s vehicle and the storage unit, agents found a semi-automatic handgun in a backpack, body armor and three packages of meth totaling about 2.5 pounds in the vehicle and 10 packages of meth, each weighing about a pound, in the storage unit. The amount of meth seized is the equivalent of about 45,359 doses.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cassady Adams and Lori Suek prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the FBI’s Big Sky Western Transnational Organized Crime Task Force.

