BILLINGS, MT - In response to the significant economic and social issues resulting from the COVID-19 health crisis, the City of Billings MET Transit system will be offering fare-free bus service through April 30, 2020.

The City of Billings realizes transit is an essential service to the community, especially for members who may have limited transportation options and access to services.

The City also realizes a number of members in the community have experienced significant impacts to their financial wellbeing.

Operating fare-free service will not only provide a financial relief to passengers, but will also support MET Transit’s efforts to operate in accordance with social distancing recommendations.

This is accomplished by removing the requirement for passengers and transit operators to exchange fare media and payment, as well as requiring passengers to move within the bus to deposit fares.

MET will continue the current procedure of loading passengers through the rear door on compatible vehicles.

MET Transit intends to continue providing access to essential services including healthcare, groceries, pharmacies, and to those in the community still needing to travel To their workplace.

However, MET does ask all passengers to travel only for essential trips as this will assist all riders in maintaining adequate social distancing.

If you have questions regarding fares or services, please contact the MET at 406-657-8218.