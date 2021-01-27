MET Transit installs TouchPass payment system

BILLINGS - MET Transit busses now have a new TouchPass payment system you can reload on a card or simply download to your phone.

Transit Manager, Rusty Logan, says MET Transit has been looking at installing a digital fare system for years, and started moving in that direction when the pandemic began, in order to reduce contact between drivers and passengers.

If you'd like to purchase a TouchPass, you can go online to the City of Billings website. MET Transit has also added Customer Service Representatives so you can call to purchase a TouchPass over the phone or by mail. They are also selling passes at City Hall and partnering with some schools and vendors in the area to distribute the passes.

So far, 1200 people have a TouchPass account set up on a card of through the app on their phone.

In another exciting new development, MET Transit is also using grant funds and CARES Act funds to purchase 17 new replacement busses that will arrive in Billings this summer.