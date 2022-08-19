BILLINGS, Mont. - MET Transit in Billings had its third and final meeting Thursday to seek public input for future transit improvements.

Many people who use the transit regularly attended the meeting to provide their suggestions for a development plan that addresses their needs. One rider, Shane Noble, talked about the importance of expanded bus service hours for the riders.

He said, "I would love to see expanded hours of operation. That's the number one complaint I hear. I have friends who work from three to eleven. So, they can get the bus to work but they can't take the bus home cause it's not available.”

Addressing concerns similar to Shane's, MET Transit proposed increasing the frequency of the bus services to help riders complete a trip faster. Ideally, MET Transit wants to increase its bus services to every 30 minutes.

The meeting also addressed the need to build more bus stops with shelters so that the new riders will know where to wait for their buses.

MET Project Manager, Bill Troe, said that the implementation of the changes discussed in the meeting can take about two months and their top priority right now is to work on increasing the frequency of bus services.