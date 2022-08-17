BILLINGS, Mont. - MET Transit in Billings is looking to improve service, especially as the city continues to grow. They are seeking public input.

You can share your opinions at a meeting on Thursday, August 18, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Billings Public Library Community Room. MET officials will discuss the Transit Development Plan at the meeting.

MET will provide meeting participants with a ride home as needed. Those rides need to be scheduled by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. To schedule a ride, call (406) 657-8218.

Some of the proposed changes include longer service hours and increasing the frequency of bus routes (changing some routes from once an hour to once every 1/2 hour).

Bus rider Sarah Lambert said she would like to see earlier bus routes on Saturday.

"I would appreciate if the South Side Loop could come more frequently and earlier on Saturdays," Lambert said. "It doesn't run on Saturdays until after 9. It doesn't start running. And that's kind of inconvenient. It's the only bus that goes by. And it also only comes to the Downtown Transfer Center. It doesn't go to the West End. So, to go to the West End from where I'm at (the South Billings Boulevard) you have to take a bus downtown. Then, transfer. Then, go out to the West End. So, it's more of a hassle."

Transit Manager for MET Transit in the City of Billings Rusty Logan said increased federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing a unique opportunity right now.

"Anticipating that we're going to see about a 30% increase in federal funding at a minimum, so really being able to take advantage of that," Logan said. "It's kind of a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us to really improve the service that we put on the street in Billings."

"The routing structure for MET Transit has undergone some minimal changes throughout the last decade, but we haven't really looked at modifying those routes to really serve Billings as it grows," he added. "So, one of the main pushes of this current plan is to really figure out where the service is needed, where it currently goes and where it needs to go to address those changes."