BILLINGS, Mt: In addition to focusing on the completion of a new transit development plan by summer of next year, MET Transit organized their first in-person job fair today in Billings.

Rusty Logan, MET Transit Manager for the city, said that due to a shortage of workers, they decided to try an "on the spot interview" approach for the first time to see if they can hire people for some of their transit operator and other facility positions.

"Hiring people right now is pretty difficult. We have done the online advertising like everybody is doing, we have done the post on Facebook, we have done some actual large job fair events with job service. This is the first time we've had just a specific "hey come on down, we will interview on the spot" type of situation. So, we are trying something little different than we have done in the past to trying to recruit. If this is a successful endeavor today, it's definitely something we will mimic in the future," explained Logan.

As part of the coming development plan, MET Transit now has an in-house CDL program to easily obtain a commercial driver license and better train their transit operators.

“There were some changes to the federal law recently that require coursework to be validated to go along with those CDL. So, now, we have a place where we can do that coursework. We have dedicated classroom space that we’re utilizing as well and actually as part of our electric bus grant that we will be utilizing here shortly, we will actually be bringing an in-house training simulator on board as well. So, we are really trying to build out a robust CDL training program here,” emphasized Logan.