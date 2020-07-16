MET Transit announces mask requirement

BILLINGS, Mt. - Following Governor Steve Bullock’s mandatory mask use in public for all counties with over four active COVID-19 cases the MET Transit announces that all bus and para-transit passengers are required to wear face masks.

The requirement is for passengers over the age of five. For anyone boarding MET Transit buses that do not have a mask one will be provided. MET Transit Manager Rusty Logan says they ask their drivers to avoid confrontation if possible, but if someone refuses to wear a mask drivers have the right to refuse service to anyone not complying with the order.

Logan says they aren’t trying to step on anyone’s toes, they just want to lookout for the health and safety of the community.

”We’re aware that the overall opinion in the medical field that the mask use does significantly decrease the risk of spread of COVID-19 when you’re in close contact with individuals and being a public transit bus it’s pretty difficult to socially distance away from anybody if you get more than just a few people in that vehicle so we’re more than willing to comply with it," says Logan.

Logan says they are doing their best to serve the public during this pandemic as well as making sure they are providing a safe and pleasant experience for all their passengers.