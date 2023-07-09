Montana-Grass lawns have been considered an ecological desert to native plant, insect and animal lives by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

But you can take simple steps to help native Montana ecosystems thrive, right in your own yard.

In ecosystems, many species co-evolve together to create communities.

From microbes to pollinators and pests to the top of the food chain.

They have existed for generations in harmony and thrive together.

However, the infrastructural, commercial and even agricultural developments have disrupted this cycle.

Director of restoration and professor at Montana Technical University, Dr.Robert Pal says that “we understand that approximately 75 percent of earths land surfaces have been altered by human actions. Montaña is not an exception from that, so we also alter our ecosystems badly here. That has a big toll on native ecosystems we just dry them off and replace them with something that is more beneficial to our uses and that just itself takes out a-lot of native communities."

We went on to say that "we are in a way a harmful species in regard to native ecosystems. Just how much we take over from nature."

Pal is also the upcoming president for the Montana Native Plant Society. He remarked that most commonly used grasses for lawns, hail from Europe. This causes the grasses to often need more water in America to stay green and are often invasive to other plant species.

But if a complete yard makeover sounds extreme, don't worry, there are simple steps you can take to give native life a chance.

Limit your use of pesticides and herbicides and allow native plants to return to your yard.

Leave natural litter from leaves, twigs and other plants to give insects and small animals natural habitats.

Montana fish wildlife and parks say that every little step towards wildness moves the needle in wildlife's direction a little more.

Pal says its as simple as “you can just start little patches in your backyard. Just give away a little bit of the lawn or just give a couple of square feet. Seed it in with native plants and look what you find. Some people might find it messy or weedy, but that’s what it is.”

Even letting plants like dandelions grow in your yard can have a huge impact on our precious pollinators and smaller animal species.

More info on how you can mess your yard up can he found at

The Montana Native Plant Society

Growing a Bird Garden article from Montana Outdoors