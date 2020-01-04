MEPA still active for missing Hardin teen

The search for missing 16-year-old Selena Shelley Faye Not Afraid has continued into it's fourth day.

Selena Not Afraid was last seen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at an I-90 eastbound rest area between Billings and Hardin near mile marker 474.

Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair says Selena was traveling back from Billings on New Year's Day with friends when her and two others were left at the rest area.

After spending the last several days searching Big Hair is hoping she will be found soon.

Big Hair says "I'm hoping and praying she came back this way and someone picked her up hopefully she'll wake up in someone's house and call or something you know? That's my hope."

We have reached out to those who are close with Selena and they say the search has expanded.

They plan to expand the search into northern Wyoming and into western South Dakota.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you with any new information as we receive it.