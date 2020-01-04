MEPA issued on behalf of Missoula Police Department

KULR (Missoula)- A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department.

Sean Wyatt-Kavis, a 15 year old white male, has made suicidal statements and there is concern that Sean may try to harm himself.

Sean left a residence in Missoula around 4:55pm on 1/3. There is no known direction of travel.

Sean is 5 ft 10 inches tall, 150lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

If you have any information, please contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or dial 911.