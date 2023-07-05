UPDATE: An official MEPA has been issued in regard to 12-year-old Jessenia Chavez.

Chavez is Native American 5 FT tall, 100 IBS, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jessenia's father has not heard from her since July 2nd and she was last known to be with her mother Stephanie Nava,

Nava was alluringly involved in drug activity out of billings, and here is concern for Jessenia's well-being.

If you have any information on Jessenia Chavez, please contact Billings Police at 406 657 8460 extension 4, or call 911.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl whose last contact was reportedly Sunday, July 2.

According to a Facebook post by the Billings Police Department, Jesennia Chavez is with her non-custodial parent Stephanie Nava, and they did not show up to the scheduled child exchange Monday, July 3.

Anyone with information on Jesennia's location is asked to call BPD dispatch at 406-657-8200.