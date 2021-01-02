MEPA Issued for 22-year-old Missoula man

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Shane Austin Hankel.

He is a 22-year-old, white male, 5 foot 11, 145 pounds. Shane was last seen at Lowes on Reserve street in Missoula.

Missoula Police say he was on foot possibly headed for Michaels. Shane has medical conditions that require daily medications that he does not have with him. There is concern for his safety and wellbeing.

If you have any information about Shane, please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 9-1-1.