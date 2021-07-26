UPDATE: JULY 27 AT 8:44 P.M.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Kevin Olson has expired, but Kevin has not been located.

It was last reported that he was traveling on his motorcycle from Plentywood to the South Dakota Black Hills area on Saturday.

If you have any information on Kevin's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office at 406-765-1200.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office for a 53-year-old man last heard from Saturday, July 24.

Kevin Olson reportedly left from Plentywood for a motorcycle trip to the South Dakota Black Hills area on Saturday and has not been heard from since.

He is described as being five foot and nine inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

According to a release, Kevin is riding a blue 2008 Honda motorcycle.

There is concern for his safety as he does take medication for a heart condition.

If you have any information on Kevin's whereabouts, you should contact the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office at 406-765-1200 or dial 911.