UPDATE:

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Kenna Marie Coutts-Harris has been canceled.

The Prairie County Sheriff's Office says Kenna has been found safe.

PRAIRIE COUNTY, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Prairie County Sheriff's Office for 4-year-old Kenna Marie Coutts-Harris.

Authorities say Kenna was last seen with her non-custodial father, Derek Coutts, around 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 in Terry, Montana.

Kenna and Derek were scheduled to meet with Kenna's mom Monday morning, according to authorities, but did not show up. It is reported no one has been able to contact Kenna or Derek.

Authorities say there is concern for Kenna's welfare due to Derek's drug history.

Kenna is described as 4 feet tall, 60 lbs, with blue eyes and sandy colored hair.

Derek is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 175 lbs, bald with green eyes.

There is no reported vehicle or direction of travel at this time.

If you have any information on Kenna, you are asked to please contact the Prairie County Sheriff's Office at 406-778-7101 or dial 911.