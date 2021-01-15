Doorbell video shows the moments leading up to when a Black man was shot and killed by a Killeen, Texas police officer on Sunday.

The video shows 52-year-old Patrick Warren Sr. come out of his house and approach the officer while waving his hands.

National civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who's working with the family, said they called police to ask for a mental health professional when they noticed changes in Warren's behavior.

Merritt said the family was told a mental health deputy was not available, so a police officer was sent.

In the video, released by the Warren family's attorneys, the officer comes to the door and then announces he is coming in the house.

Merritt said Warren then asked the officer to leave, which he does.

The video then cuts to Warren walking out of the house waving his arms at the officer. The officer can be heard telling Warren to get on the ground but Warren keeps walking toward him.

