BILLINGS, Mont. -- Mental health struggles can affect anyone at any age in any circumstance. T his is especially true for more vulnerable populations like impressionable young kids – and even senior citizens.

Many people work their entire lives looking forward to retiring, putting a portion of their paychecks and salaries aside towards a retirement fund each month. Making plans to enjoy hobbies and start new ones with all of the extra free time.

According to Montana's Public Employee Retirement Administration in the treasure state, people can retire at the age of 65 to receive full benefits , but what happens when they are forced to retire early?

T his is the question Jane Mae was faced with when she was unexpectedly diagnosed with vasculitis and rheumatoid arthritis 20 years ago at the age of 5 3. Since then, she said it's a n ongoing adjustment to her life.

"Being partially disabled and then all the mental things that go along with it -- it's been a struggle for a number of years now." said Mae

The Yellowstone County 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment said more than one-third of adults experience symptoms of chronic depression, that's 7.4 percent more than adults in the U.S.

After the diagnosis, Mae said she struggled greatly with her mental health, even though her family has been an amazing support system they were unprepared for her forced early retirement.

Mae said, "We thought we had a pretty good plan for retirement and everything and when you retire that early it's...it doesn't work out the way you planned everything."

She added, fortunately enough through her job she was able to receive long-term care funds that would help financially support her needs for a caregiver. Mae is receiving in-home care and assistance through Right At Home, a retirement service agency that assists people living independently.

Co-Owner of Right At Home, Rowena Arnott said, "We have caregivers that go to the client's home to provide activities of daily living -- transportation and companionship."

This was important to Jane because her diagnosis took away her ability to drive. She said, "I've been driving since I was 15 years old and to not be able to get into the car in Montana and go somewhere is just... that's been a real problem and it continues to be because, there are things when people aren't or caregivers aren't there, but it's been so much better having the caregivers there."

Having those caregivers around to give her a hand with her day-to-day activities is important – so she doesn’t have to put the burden back on her family.

"As far as your family is concerned...they have to give you some slack...you know sometimes they expect you to act and do everything that you use to do and you just can't do it. Mentally, I've had my challenges and I think going from a real people business to a private home...I said, I wanted to stay home when I retired, but I wasn't ready to retire when I did and I didn't realize without driving how secluded it can be. I think that's the number one issue that people have to adjust to and I have a spouse, but people without spouses really have a challenge in front of them and sometimes their spouses aren't willing to deal with it...they say 'I can't do this'." Mae said.

The Yellowstone County C ommunity Health Needs Assessment says there is a disparity among adults between the ages of 40 and 64 who often feel isolated, which can ultimately lead to depression.