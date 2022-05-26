BILLINGS, Mont. - The last 48 hours, the nation has been rocked by the mass shooting in Texas, and image after image of those who lost their lives is distressing.

We ask you at home to tell us your concerns if you’re experiencing stress trauma, and we spoke with a mental health expert on how to cope and parents who have some concerns.

Dr. Malcolm Horn, Director of Mental Health Services of the Rimrock Foundation gave her advice on how we address mental health in times of national trauma.

She says it starts with being able to come together as a community and sharing those uncomfortable emotions with one another because bottling them up will and in some cases leads to violence.

She says, collectively, we all just want to live without having to constantly worry about the next tragic thing.

“I think we just have to be able to say ‘what's our ultimate goal?’ and I think… I'm going to assume that every American has the ultimate goal that we need to be in a safe society. We need to be safe when we go to the mall, and the movies, and when our kids go to school, they should be safe. I think every single one of us agrees with that,” says Horn.

She adds, “Feelings can be really uncomfortable, that’s part of the human experience how do we get through those uncomfortable feelings and honestly, we get through it as a group...as a community.

Dr. Horn says as a society, we break the bad habits of not addressing uncomfortable feelings and reach out to others because it will help.

We also spoke with two parents and they told us their hesitancies as they will soon have to send their young child to school and having those uncomfortable conversation about safety.

Megan Lawler of Nashville and her partner say, “Yea, and I think just as parents I mean the biggest things you want for you kids for them to be safe and happy and when you have to worry about the safety of your child somewhere, especially like the school where they spend most of their time, it's a really heavy thing to carry as a parent and it’s a really hard conversation to have to have with your kid.”

Both parents agreed to make sure their child will have access to mental health services and are comfortable enough to ask for that help.

Dr. Horn and the parents say its about sharing thoughts, feelings, and conversations with those we love and trust to prepare, cope, and heal.