BILLINGS, Mont. -- A menorah lighting celebration took place in downtown Billings on Thursday night at the Billings Gazette.

Several cultures celebrate this time of year in various ways, one of which is Hanukkah. The Jewish holiday spans eight nights and days and is celebrated all over the world. Thursday night the fifth candle was lite to indicate the fifth night of the celebration.

Midway through the celebration of Hanukkah, a local rabbi tells our reporters about the significance of the holiday.

Rabbi Shaul Shkedi of the Chabad Jewish Center said even if you don't celebrate Hanukkah, there's a little light in you too.



"Every one of us is a menorah -- every one of us has a little oil in us. And if every day we take a moment to add another candle -- and other light - another good deed tomorrow two good deeds the next day three little steps at a time together that creates a society as a whole where everyone is sharing a light you don't lose anything and the other person ignites themselves and continues that chain." Said Rabbi Shkedi



Menorah lighting ceremony was also a commemoration of how members of the Billings community came together and stood against anti-Semitism in the early 90's and even today.



In 1993, after various attacks against Jewish people, the Billings community had enough.

The Gazette printed 50,000 menorahs and 50,000 people displayed them in their windows to not only show their support for their Jewish neighbors, but to standup to hate.

Dave Worstell, President of the Billings Gazette says through the partnership with 'Shine The Light' organization ceremonies like this can educate people and help break barriers that lead to acceptance.

