"Every one of us is a menorah -- every one of us has a little oil in us. And if every day we take a moment to add another candle -- and other light - another good deed tomorrow two good deeds the next day three little steps at a time together that creates a society as a whole where everyone is sharing a light you don't lose anything and the other person ignites themselves and continues that chain." Said Rabbi Shkedi
Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Billings to celebrate Hanukkah and commemorate unity within the community
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
-
- Updated
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
BILLINGS, Mont. -- A menorah lighting celebration took place in downtown Billings on Thursday night at the Billings Gazette.
Several cultures celebrate this time of year in various ways, one of which is Hanukkah. The Jewish holiday spans eight nights and days and is celebrated all over the world. Thursday night the fifth candle was lite to indicate the fifth night of the celebration.
Midway through the celebration of Hanukkah, a local rabbi tells our reporters about the significance of the holiday.
Rabbi Shaul Shkedi of the Chabad Jewish Center said even if you don't celebrate Hanukkah, there's a little light in you too.
"Every one of us is a menorah -- every one of us has a little oil in us. And if every day we take a moment to add another candle -- and other light - another good deed tomorrow two good deeds the next day three little steps at a time together that creates a society as a whole where everyone is sharing a light you don't lose anything and the other person ignites themselves and continues that chain." Said Rabbi Shkedi
Menorah lighting ceremony was also a commemoration of how members of the Billings community came together and stood against anti-Semitism in the early 90's and even today.
In 1993, after various attacks against Jewish people, the Billings community had enough.
The Gazette printed 50,000 menorahs and 50,000 people displayed them in their windows to not only show their support for their Jewish neighbors, but to standup to hate.
Dave Worstell, President of the Billings Gazette says through the partnership with 'Shine The Light' organization ceremonies like this can educate people and help break barriers that lead to acceptance.
"Whatever it is that brings a healthy environment to our community and exposes those that are expressing hatred and I think that as we rally together and talk about it, we become stronger; not only as a community, but as a human being." Said Worstell.
Tags
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Billings
-14°
Clear
-6° / -22°
12 AM
-15°
1 AM
-15°
2 AM
-16°
3 AM
-17°
4 AM
-17°
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect arrested in connection with gas station robbery
- Ethics complaint filed against Montana's lieutenant governor
- Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023
- Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
- Several Montana schools canceling, teaching remote classes Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Man dies at hospital after shooting on south side of Billings
- Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
- Wyoming governor signs emergency relief order for propane delivery
- Montana Grizzlies lose quarterback to portal, add best-rated high school commit in program history
- Man taken to hospital, suspect in custody following shooting in Billings
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.