Men spend more for Valentines Day

Love is in the air. Who will be spending more money on Valentine's gifts, dining and entertainment this year?
A new study reveals that men have higher expectations for Valentine's Day spending than women.
According to bankrate.com, male respondents say they plan to spend an average of $339 on their spouse or partner.
Women say they plan to spend significantly less, about $64.
However, the survey finds that men expect their partners to spend some serious cash on them, more than $200.
Women say they expect their partners to only spend about $154.
The study finds that couples who have been together for less than two years are likely to spend the most money on each other.