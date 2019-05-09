Update: Two people were injured Thursday after a split-tanker exploded inside a tank wash at Polar Service Center in Lockwood.

According to Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley, the tanker carried diesel and gasoline fuels. He said it was the gasoline side that exploded.

It is unclear what caused the explosion at this time.

The two injured men are ages 23 and 41. The men suffered burns to nearly 30% of their bodies. Chief Staley said those burns were at least 2nd degree burns. Some of them are 3rd degree burns. Most of the burns were on the men's face, neck, hands, arms, and chest. Chief Staley said both men will be transferred to Salt Lake City's burn unit to treat their burns. Chief Staley said the two men were talking as they were being transported.

According Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the explosion occurred inside the tank wash at the center.

Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley tells KULR-8 they are still determining what other products may be inside the tanker. Chief Staley said they still have vapors inside the tanker. Hazmat teams are on scene to help determine that information.

