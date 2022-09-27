Billings, MT- Learning you or your family member suffers from any kind of memory loss can be scary but Dementia Friendly Billings is working to turn that fear into understanding and acceptance.
Dementia Friendly Billings works in the community with organizations to raise awareness and include people with dementia.
In June, they introduced a memory café to Billings. The café serves as a welcoming spot participants can visit with loved ones and support each other. Its also an opportunity to teach visitors about dementia, its early warning signs and raise community understanding of memory loss.
Dementia Friendly Coordinator with Big Sky Senior Services, Suzanne McKiernan, hopes the memory café may help people normalize memory loss and reduce common stigma.
"I don't know that I would say it helps with memory loss, but what I would say is memory loss is okay. So that's the point of the memory café, it's ok, it's ok. And if you forget who I am when you walk in, I'll remind you because I may forget who you are."
The café also helps caregivers better understand their loved ones. Pete Zaic has brought his dad, Rocky, since the start of the memory café four months ago. He hoped the café would help bring his dad out of his shell, but never expected the response he got from Rocky.
"He looks forward to it every month. Unfortunately, I kind of have to hide it from him because if he's aware it's coming up that's what he fixates on for a day or a month or a week. So, everything we do is a surprise the day of.
Zaic also says Billings does not have many opportunities he would consider 'dementia friendly' and more places like the memory café would allow people like his father a place to relax.
"But it's really hard to accommodate my dad with a lot of activities, you know that he can participate in. So, this is a great resource for him."
The Memory Café regularly occurs on the last Tuesday of the month at the Billings Public Library from 10:30 in the morning till noon. More details about future events with the Memory Café and Dementia Friendly Billings can be found here.