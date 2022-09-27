Billings, MT- Learning you or your family member suffers from any kind of memory loss can be scary but Dementia Friendly Billings is working to turn that fear into understanding and acceptance.

Dementia Friendly Billings works in the community with organizations to raise awareness and include people with dementia.

In June, they introduced a memory café to Billings. The café serves as a welcoming spot participants can visit with loved ones and support each other. Its also an opportunity to teach visitors about dementia, its early warning signs and raise community understanding of memory loss.

Dementia Friendly Coordinator with Big Sky Senior Services, Suzanne McKiernan, hopes the memory café may help people normalize memory loss and reduce common stigma.

"I don't know that I would say it helps with memory loss, but what I would say is memory loss is okay. So that's the point of the memory café, it's ok, it's ok. And if you forget who I am when you walk in, I'll remind you because I may forget who you are."