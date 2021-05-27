BILLINGS - The public is invited to experience the Pandemic Memorial Pathway on the Rims from May 27 to June 6 during daylight hours.

Simple markers along a trail in Swords Park on the Billings Rimrocks were placed to honor the over 1,600 Montanans who died of COVID-19 related illness, Walk Coordinator Tom Stahley says.

The entire pathway is approximately 1.8-miles (round trip).

“Trekking the length of the Pandemic Memorial Pathway will provide you with a real experience of the pandemic’s impact,” Stahley said. “I hope it’s a stepping point from which to move beyond the pandemic.

Stahley is a retired area educator who says, after walking the Swords Park trail in 2020, he envisioned a memorial pathway where others could grasp the magnitude of Montana’s death numbers in a revealing way.

The pathway is a self-guided walk which offers a place to reflect on those lost lives, as well as healthcare personnel, first responders, caregivers, family members and others affected.

Swords Park is located off Airport Road just east of the airport. From the parking lot, Stahley says, walk westward. Signs and markers guide the way along the paved accessible trail.

Stahley reminds everyone to bring sunscreen and water, be weather aware and practice social distancing.