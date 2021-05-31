BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Memorial Day, Senator Steve Daines visited Bozeman to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

In a Facebook post, he wrote the following statement:

In Montana, we have a rich legacy of service, and for generations Montanans have bravely defended our country.
It was an honor to join folks in Bozeman today to remember the fallen Montana heroes and stand with the families they left behind.

