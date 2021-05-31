Memorial Day ceremonies in Yellowstone County

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT - There are multiple opportunities today to attend ceremonies honoring the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country:

Terrace Gardens Cemetery will have a Memorial Day Program at 9 a.m. at the Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West, adjacent to the cemetery. Retired Lt. Col. Ed Saunders will speak.

Mountview Cemetery will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m.. It will include speakers, the national anthem, a volley salute and taps. The address is 1704 Central Avenue, Billings.

Laurel Cemetery will hold a ceremony at 11:45 a.m. It will also include speakers, the national anthem, a volley salute and taps. The address is 45 Buffalo Trail Rd, Laurel.