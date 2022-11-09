BILLINGS, Mt—Members of a Facebook group “Billings Classified” joined hands together on Sunday to combat the issue of homelessness at a local level, making a difference in one homeless man's life by providing him with food as well as a safe shelter.

Glynn Slaton, who recently got discharged from a local hospital because of heart issues, had a shelter close to the river that was not weatherized.

When members of the communities learned about this and his health condition, they helped him find a shelter at a hotel for a couple of days until he recovered.

Glynn said that he never thought it was possible to receive help this way. “I wasn't expecting much when I first saw it, and then within hours, I was just like blown away. It's like, people actually care enough about somebody else to actually, like that kind of instant result, it's like it's hard to put into words," explained Glynn.

Marissa Gipson, one of the members of the Facebook group, took the initiative to make a post about Glynn, encouraging other people to help him in his condition. She said that small tokens of help like this can measure up to big, significant changes in someone's life. "I think it's very important to help people like this, especially you don't know everybody's story, someone could be down on their luck, and just the smallest acts of kindness can change their whole world. I was homeless at one point and we had a small act of kindness like this given to us, we know own our own home and me and my kids and my husband are doing wonderful in life because of it,” emphasized Gipson.