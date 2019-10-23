A meeting was held tonight at Bridger Elementary School to update the citizens of Bridger on the new wind farm project that is set to come to the Pryor Mountains in Carbon County.

Currently, roads and foundations for the farm under construction with the project to be online by December 2020.

The unit is 240 megawatts and can produce enough electricity to power over 76,000 households per year.

Construction of the turbines will create as many as 300 jobs with the PacifiCorp project.

PacifiCorp says once the project is complete, as many as 14 full time jobs will be created to maintain the wind farm.

Information about the Pryor Mountain Wind Project can be found in the attached PowerPoint.