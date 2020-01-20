There is a meeting Monday, January 20 for the Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex (LARC) at 5:30 p.m. at the Vue and Brew, 101 W 1st St, Laurel.

The LARC will be a recreation and aquatic facility. Building of the first phase will start in 6 months to a year, according to the LARC committee.

The first phase will be a gym. It will have 3 basketball courts, a climbing wall, a second story walking track and seating for hundreds.

LARC Committee President Ken Gomer said the gym will be able to hold two high school events at the same time, with seating for 504 on each side. He said the gym will be multi-use for basketball, volleyball, pickle ball and programs for all ages.

Gomer said the committee has raised about $200,000 so far of the $1.5-$2 million price tag of phase 1 construction. He said they are determined to do it without any taxpayer dollars.

Gomer said, "The community is there once we really show them and convince them that, number one, we can do it, which I believe we can. It's going to be good for Laurel. It's also going to be very good for the region. It's a regional project. It's not a Laurel project. It's a regional project."

LARC Secretary/Treasurer Faye Wood said she was in a community meeting 6 years ago when the meeting discussed repairing the current swimming pool. She said she didn't think the pool would make it much longer and decided to do something about it. She gathered about 5 people and began work on getting a new community pool built. After community feedback, the idea grew to include the gym and the community center.

Wood said, "The community needs it. The community needs the things that we are doing: a gym, and a recreational pool, and a place where they can have meetings that is big enough. Laurel has no place that's big enough for meetings."

The LARC will be built on 10 acres of property that was donated by Wood’s Powr-Grip. The property sits between Interstate 90 and Old Highway 10.

Phase 2 of the project will build the community center. Phase 3 will build the pool.