Meeteetse Museums looking to create Teacher Advisory Committee

CODY, Wyo. - The Meeteetse Museums is creating a Teaching Advisory Committee composed of K-12 educators in Wyoming.

The Meeteetse Museums said in a release they want to increase the effectiveness of their programming for schools in Wyoming.

Interested teachers are invited to apply by emailing a resume, statement of interest and availability to programs@meeteetsemuseums.org by May 31.

By developing a Teaching Advisory Committee, the Museums aims to create museum resources to support teachers’ efforts. Committee members will give feedback and advice on resources which will be most helpful and accessible for both teachers and students in the state.

The museum said they understand that teachers have limited time to dedicate to a project like this. So that's why meetings will be scheduled at times most convenient to the committee and kept to roughly an hour.

Once a developed list of the primary concerns and barriers preventing teachers from utilizing the museums’ resources and what resources from the museum will be most beneficial, the role of the committee will be primarily to read and advise on lesson plans, new exhibits and other Museum-provided resources as well as their delivery to teachers.

For more information or to apply to the committee, you can email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.