There's only one Search and Rescue dog in the entire US Department of Defense.

The Kentucky Air National Guard got the idea after seeing the devastation caused by the earthquake in Haiti a few years back.

Another agency's dog in Haiti was able to secure an area where a school had collapsed.

Whether she's on a rescue mission searching through the rubble, jumping out of a plane, or posing for the camera, Callie is one of a kind.

She calls Louisville home alongside her handler, Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons.

Her agility and a heightened sense of smell allow her to get to places that people can't, and sense things people can't see.

Callie became FEMA certified a few months ago, and is now ready to lend a helping paw in case of emergency.

In addition to her good-looking beret, Callie has her own parachuting gear, including goggles and special protection for her ears.

The squadron tries to take her on as many flights as possible to help her adjust to different types of aircraft.