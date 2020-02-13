Medtronic recalls certain insulin pumps due to potential incorrect dosing

(NBC News) - More than 300,000 insulin pumps have been recalled due to a potentially deadly malfunction.

The Food and Drug Administration identified the recall of Medtronic’s MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps as a "Class I" recall, which is the most serious type of recall, due to the potential of serious injury or death.

The pumps affected include Medtronic MiniMed Models 630G/MMT-1715, distributed from September to October 2019, and 670G/MMT-1770, distributed from June 2017 to August 2019.

The FDA says the pumps may have a broken or missing retainer ring, which can cause the delivery of too much or too little insulin. Medtronic has received 26,421 complaints about the rings, resulting in at least 2,175 injuries and one death, according to the agency.

Customers who would like more information should call Medtronic's 24-hour support line at 877-585-1066.