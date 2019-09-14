2,246 medically preserved fetal remains uncovered at home of late abortion doctor

Authorities say more than two thousand medically preserved fetal remains have been found on the property of a late abortion doctor who used to operate a clinic in South Bend, Indiana.

George Klopfer died earlier this month.

An attorney for his family called authorities on Thursday when family members found 2,246 fetal remains on the doctor's property in Will County, Illinois, southwest of Chicago.

The coroner's office has taken possession of the remains.

The sheriff's office says there is no evidence any medical procedures were done at the property.

Authorities say the family is cooperating fully with the investigation.