Health officials in Washington have declared a state of emergency over the measles.

Now the CDC is speaking out about the scope of the outbreak- and what can be done to stop it in its tracks.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director, CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases: "It's those that are unvaccinated that put us all at risk."

Measles cases are continuing to spike in Washington state, with the highest number of infections there in over two decades.

And, more cases are popping up in states across the US.

So, how is it that a disease that's been declared eradicated in the US become such a problem?

Dr. Messonnier said, "Americans who travel abroad might be surprised to find out that a number of the countries where measles is being transmitted are countries that would be surprising to them."

Health officials traced the outbreak in Washington to an unvaccinated international traveler.

They say they're seeing about five new cases each day.

In New York, they've had more than 200 cases since October, mostly within observant Jewish communities linked to travel to Israel.

Health officials say groups with low vaccination rates are the most at risk.

Dr. Messonnier said, "Americans who are unvaccinated put themselves, their families and their communities at risk for measles."

And in the US, 18 states allow parents to opt-out of vaccinations for personal beliefs.

So what does the CDC recommend you do to keep yourself, your family and your community safe?

Dr. Messonnier said, "There aren't any other alternatives to vaccination... The best way to stop this outbreak in its tracks is to make sure that everybody gets vaccinated."