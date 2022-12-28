BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents of Meadowlark Community are being told to boil water after the drinking water system lost all water.

Around 4:00 pm on Dec. 22, the drinking water lost all water, and since then, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued a boil water advisory for Meadowlark.

Residents who may see evidence of a leak, such as a drop in water pressure or mud in the water, or other issues are asked to contact the main office at 406-252-6131 so the issue can be identified and fixed.

Before drinking water, you must bring it to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using.

Bottled water is also available at the office, according to the Meadowlark Community Facebook.

Major known leaks have been repaired as of Wednesday, and new media for water tanks has been ordered and is being installed. City water is being trucked in to fill the water tanks.

At this time, the problem is anticipated to be resolved within two weeks.

For more information, you can contact Spencer Stone at 406-855-3097 or 420 North 17th St. in Billings.