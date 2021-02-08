BILLINGS - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is hosting two virtual “live” informational meetings for the public to learn about future improvements and reconstruction of I-90 near the Yellowstone River in Billings.

MDT said the project team will host two virtual live informational meetings on Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you would like to participate in either live presentation, you can register at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i90yellowstone.

For those unable to attend either session, the presentation will be available online at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i90yellowstone after Feb. 23. Residents can also share input, questions and comments with the project team through an online comment form.

Improvements, MDT says, will focus on safety and capacity needs along this section of the I-90 corridor, including widening I-90 between the North 27th Street Interchange and the Lockwood Interchange, and reconstruction of bridges over the Yellowstone River and railroad line. Other features include lighting, signage and on/off ramp upgrades.

For more information about the project, you can visit their website here: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i90yellowstone, email them at I90yellowstone@hdrinc.com, or call Lisa Gray at 406-208-0551.