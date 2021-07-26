BELT, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is hosting an open house forum ahead of phase three of the Belt North and South project.

This next phase of the project, slated to begin this summer, will widen 3.5 miles of US-87 to five lanes before and after the Armington Junction, add a roundabout at the Armington Junction and a new bridge over Belt Creek.

MDT is inviting the public to voice their comments and concerns from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on August 5 at Belt Public School.

For more information about the project, click here.

If you can't make the public meeting, you may provide comments to Melissa Shannon at melissas@strategies360.com.