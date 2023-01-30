The following is a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation regarding the proposed reconstruction of a rest stop:

Proposed reconstruction for Hardin Rest Area on I 90

Hardin, MT - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to reconstruct the Hardin Rest Area, located along Interstate 90 (I 90), approximately 19 miles northwest of Hardin.

This proposed reconstruction project will be completed in two phases. Phase 1 will evaluate upgrade options and include the conceptual design process. Phase 2 will include the final design process and construction improvements to the rest area, such as water/wastewater systems, building structures, and parking facilities. A Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) watercraft inspection site will be maintained at the westbound rest area. Portable scale sites for Motor Carrier Services (MCS) are also proposed improvements.

The purpose of the project is to extend the service life of the rest area to meet current and future rest area demand. Phase 1 of this project has been initiated and is scheduled for completion in early 2023. Phase 2 is expected to begin after completion of Phase 1. At this time, right-of way acquisition is not anticipated.

An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=http%3a%2f%2fwww.mdt.mt.gov%2fcontact%2fcomment-form.aspx&c=E,1,8hi1CMz0-LZ_C5sfx7wJPNjBRbN9T3RuweFQb9-wsaVJkVTxAVG2kT5yrJmI8Z2dgZuExnkq0Q4BoQyKdXN79P9kXtEG1ook46bHXHluFf6stjwpoA,,&typo=0 or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 6874000.

The public is encouraged to contact acting Billings District Preconstruction Engineer Kurtis Schnieber at 406-657-0269 or Consultant Design Project Manager Ben Rickman at 406-444-7009 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.