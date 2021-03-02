RED LODGE, Mont. - Major improvements are coming to U.S. Route 212 between Red Lodge and Roberts and all are invited to learn more and ask questions at two virtual open houses for the Montana Department of Transportation’s (MDT) U.S. 212 – Red Lodge to Roberts project.

This event will be hosted via Zoom on Wednesday, March 3 at noon and 5:30 p.m. Both sessions will provide the same information and are an opportunity for the public to meet with project staff, ask questions and provide feedback.

Attendees can expect a one-hour webinar-style event with a presentation from representatives of both MDT and engineering consultant, Sanderson Stewart, according to a press release. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session, as well as an opportunity to provide comments.

Registration is required to receive access to the events. You can register here: bitly.com/redlodgeroberts.

“U.S. 212 is growing in traffic volume and all users will benefit from the planned improvements to the roadway,” Rod Nelson, Billings District Administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, said. “Public involvement is a vital part of everything we do. There have been a number of informational meetings for this roadway in the past, and we’d like to continue to meet with the public to ensure everyone has the opportunity to have their questions and comments addressed. COVID-19 has limited our ability to conduct public open houses in person, but we are grateful to still have the chance to meet virtually.”

The U.S. 212 – Red Lodge to Roberts project involves reconstructing and rehabilitating 10 miles of U.S. 212 from Two Mile Bridge Road to a half-mile south of Roberts. The highway will be widened to include eight-foot shoulders, passing lanes and a bus turnout. Ditches will be added and box culverts, pipes that will allow water to flow under the road, will be installed to reduce flooding.

Those who cannot attend either event can still learn more about the project and provide comments by contacting Takami Clark via email at takami@bigskypublicrelations.com or by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484, operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Department of Transportation said they will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in these open houses or need an alternative accessible format of this notice.