HARDIN, Mont. - Starting Monday, March 15, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced, in a release, they will begin work around and on Highway 313 as part of the Hardin-South Project, an effort of the upcoming Summer 2021 construction season.

Travelers should be alert and watching for:

• Work zone signage

• Work crews

• Trucks entering

• Flaggers

• Large equipment

• Periodic 15 minute delays

A portion of the work will require road closures to manage trees and foliage. Travelers should watch for debris and work crew members as they travel through the area where activities are occurring.

The Hardin-South project is a roadway reconstruction project focused on improving Highway 313 by addressing wear and tear from seasonal loads, improving safety for all users.

Additionally, MDT said the structure over Williams Coulee will be replaced and the structure over Two Leggins Canal will be maintained with new approaches and safety rails.

Opportunities to sign up for construction alerts and project updates will begin next week and continue through the life of the project. Any current questions or concerns may be shared through email with Nik Griffith at nikg@strategies360.com.

Public involvement is important to MDT and the success of the project. The community will be notified about public involvement opportunities through the website, local media, mailings, social media channels and other means as the project progresses.

Members of the public can submit questions and comments through the MDT form here: https://mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or directly to nikg@strategies360.com.