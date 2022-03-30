BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is holding an open house public meeting regarding the Interstate 90 Yellowstone River Project Billings, Construction phase.

The meeting will be held at the Billings Public Library, 510 North Broadway, on Tuesday, April 5 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

A release from the MDT says the project is to improve I-90 from the 27th Street Interchange to the Lockwood Interchange.

People are invited to the meeting so the MDT can share summer construction details and to keep people informed and plan ahead during construction.

The meeting will be held in an open house format, and the project team will be available to answer questions.

For more information on the project, you can visit the I-90 Yellowstone River Project Billings website here, email I90yellowstone@hdrinc.com, or call 888-926-5827.