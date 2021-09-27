LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The public will get the opportunity to learn and share feedback on the preliminary design plans and construction of US 87, West of Divide, near Lewistown.

The Montana Department of Transportation will host an online public meeting on Oct. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. You can register to join the meeting at Webinar Registration - Zoom.

The MDT will also host an in-person open house on Oct. 7 from 3-6 p.m. in the Lewistown Public Library, located at 701 West Main Street in Lewistown.

At both events, the project team will share the preliminary project alignment and the public can share ideas, concerns and ask questions.

Those unable to attend either event can view updated project information beginning Oct. 12. You can also share comments and give feedback online at US 87 West of Divide (mt.gov).

The MDT will make reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities who wish to participate in the virtual public meeting or need an alternative accessible format of this notice.

If you require an accommodation, contact the MDT no later than Oct. 1 to advise them of the nature of the accommodation that you need. Contact Matt Maze, Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, Montana 59620; telephone (406) 444-5416; Montana Relay 711; facsimile (406) 444- 7243; or e-mail to mmaze@mt.gov

You can find more information on the meetings and project by contacting Lisa Gray at 406-208-0551 or by email at lisa.gray@hdrinc.com.