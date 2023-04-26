LAUREL, Mt: The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the City of Laurel have begun the survey phase of West Railroad Street Reconstruction Project.

MDT plans to reconstruct approximately half a mile of West Railroad Street from South 1st Avenue to South 8th Avenue.

They said that this reconstruction project aims to increase the efficiency of busy intersection and establish a safe way for pedestrians to access the adjacent South Laurel neighborhood.

Thaddeus Lesnik, MDT’s Consultant Design Manager, said that the project's traffic impacts haven't been determined yet.

"The City of Laurel will be potentially coming out before we do this pavement project, and they will be improving their water line out here. Until the sequence of operations is determined, how we are going to construct the pavement, how we are going to improve the railroad crossings, how we are going to intersections themselves, the timeline of when an intersection might be closed, we haven't determined that," explained Lesnik.

Meanwhile, nearby businesses said that they have been eagerly waiting to see these improved public access facilities.

Chris Walters, a technician working at Rapid Tire in Laurel for the past 30years, said that their business is willing to put up with the impact of the construction project for the sake of improving the roads.

"The road conditions are pretty poor. The water run off could be better and they just keep repairing it trying to fix the holes. Everyday people complain about the intersection and the condition of the road. It's definitely going to cause problems with customers coming and going but this needs to be done so we will be willing to put up with it for a while," emphasized Walters.

MDT said that the survey and design phase of the project might take three to four years before the actual construction takes place on West Railroad Street.