BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is asking drivers to allow extra time when driving to fireworks through the construction zone on I90 from Billings to Laurel.

Construction will pause July 1 through July 4, but MDOT said it will still be a construction zone with single lane traffic during that time.

"The workers will be off the road during the Fourth of July weekend," Project Manager with the Montana Dept. of Transportation James Stevenson said. "But starting after the Fourth of July, we're going to be back out in full force. We going to start milling and paving again. You'll see the workers right next to the center line of traffic. So, just please be careful when you're coming through and we restart our paving operations."

The construction project will resurface about 9 miles of interstate between Billings and Laurel. It will also widen and replace the bridges over 56th Street West. Those bridges are being widened by about 12 feet. Traffic signals at the Zoo Drive and West Billings interchanges are also being modified for ADA compliance. Other safety enhancements will include new rumble strips, guardrail, a concrete median barrier, and pavement markings.

Stevenson said construction will wrap up for the season at the end of October or beginning of November. Then, there will be two weeks of chip sealing next spring to finish the project.