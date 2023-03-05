BILLINGS, Mont. – Friday night, the Mayor's World Languages Dinner took place. A celebration of all the people and places that make Billings a great place to live.

People from all corners of the world shared what brought them to the Magic City and what they love about Montana.

They also shared some phrases in their native language, and some of the food they miss from home.

Speakers encouraged each other to stay connected to their language, no matter how far from home they might be.

The event showcased the diverse languages and cultures that connect Billings to the rest of the world.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole says events like this remind us that most Americans have roots from elsewhere.

"Everybody here, or almost everybody here, is an American. And America is known as a place where you can get a great fresh start if you’re willing to work hard and really achieve things. But we never want that focus on the future, to take away from the value of remembering from whence we came. Because we all came from one place and it's really important to remember our routes, whatever those routes might be. Sometimes it's easy to forget that history, and this is an opportunity for all of us to remember the history of where we came from,” Mayor Cole said.

In case you were wondering, 46 languages were represented at the dinner, with people from more than 60 countries.

The world languages dinner was organized in partnership with MSU Billings international studies program and several community volunteers.