Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills of 40 to 60 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. Hazardous conditions from slippery roads could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Wrap pipes with insulation and seal windows to avoid loss of heat from your home. Keep a slow steady stream of water running from indoor faucets, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around inside pipes. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&