BILLINGS, Mont - There are over 3,000 children in the Montana Foster Care System, making the Treasure State one of the highest per capita in the nation.

Now, Governor Greg Gianforte declaring May as a month to bring awareness to the hard work and dedication of foster care children, parents, and allies.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, since 2018, the number of children in foster care has gone down by one thousand

Child Bridge is a faith-based organization serving those who are called to foster by providing helpful materials to parents.

John Krise, Regional Director for Child Bridge says, “We literally go and want to recruit families who have an interest in doing foster care and then really give them those tools so that they can succeed and just do well and have the support they need around them to foster well. And so, we come around with the family and what they do and we are a faith-based organization.”

Even if fostering is not an option, or you are just not quite sure if it's for you and your family, there are still opportunities to help a child and parent in need.

“There are other ways to support the families. There is always a need for respite and that’s when you know you care for a child for a few hours or maybe an overnight to give that foster parent a break because there is just a high need. And so, I really think that even if a family doesn’t have the need to foster, there are a lot of other ways that you can support. So, bringing that awareness in may I think is huge.” says LaTrisha Larson, Family Education Specialist at Child Bridge

The organization prepares foster parents to provide short and long-term stays for children in a loving and safe space. In billings alone, they are working with 140 families.

Child bridge works with 600 other families across Montana who are actively in training. Just last year they had 400 new placements, and they are looking to gain more.

From DPHHS: Anyone who suspects a possible case of child abuse and neglect is urged to call the toll-free hotline at 1-866-820-5437.