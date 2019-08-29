Mattel adds Rosa Parks and Sally Ride dolls to their Inspiring Women Series

Toy maker Mattel is adding two new Barbie dolls inspired by courageous women.

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks and Astronaut Sally Ride are being honored with their own Barbie doll.

The dolls are part of Mattel's Inspiring Women Series, which pays tribute to heroines in history.

Each Barbie doll comes with educational materials as well as authentic clothing and accessories.

The Sally Ride doll is available now, while the Rosa Parks doll, available for pre-order, will debut on September 6th.

They each cost about 30 dollars.

Also included in the collection are aviator, Amelia Earhart, NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson, and artist, Frida Kahlo.