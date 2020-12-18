BILLINGS, Mont. - The annual Montana Agri-Trade Exposition is canceled for February 2021. The next MATE Show will be February 17-19, 2022.

The MATE Show is in its 45th year. It brings in 16,000-18,000 people and 600 vendors annually. People travel from 25 states, as well as Canada, to come to the show. This is the first time it has been canceled.

Jennifer Boka is the general manager of the NILE, which owns and hosts the MATE Show. She said the decision to cancel came out of concern for the health of the community and also return on investment for the vendors.

"When you take an entire event that has over 600 vendors and roughly 16-18,000 visitors, and you lose the entire revenue from that, it's… I'm not going to use the word devastating because the NILE is stronger than that. But, it's a huge hit," Boka said.

One of the vendors that usually attends the MATE Show is CNB Operations. Store Manager of CNB Operations Tim Schulz said they typically have 30-40 booths at the show.

Schulz said: "It's not that you ever do a ton of business at the show or directly after the show. It's planting the seed that lets the growers find those niche products that can maybe make them more efficient and that down the road they remember they saw that at the MATE show. And, you're talking about it over the next six months or maybe a year. The immediate financial impact probably won't be known."