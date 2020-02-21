MATE Home and Health Expo continues at MetraPark

the MATE Home and Health Expo offers attendees a variety of vendors promoting products such as kitchen ware -- home decor -- and more.

St. Vincent Healthcare has a stand at the expo providing education on heart health as February is hearth health month. Other health vendors included those selling CBD remedies and products to relieve joint pain.

One unique stand at the expo is the Massaging Insoles stand, a product that comes all the way from Florida that stand organizer Ken Sloan says could benefit Montanans.

"Well a lot of people here are from farming communities or they work in industrial aspects and so their feet get really tired on cement floors or out in boots, you know? So they need relief from their feet, getting hot burning feeling, plantar fasciitis, heal spurs and more," says Sloan. "This is a very inexpensive way to be able to take care of it with orthotics or four to six hundred dollars. Not that they're bad, this is just a much more affordable way and its nice that it has the warranty."

Sloan says anyone who goes to Metra and purchases a pair of massaging insoles will receive a $5 discount.

The MATE Home and Health Expo concludes tomorrow at 5 p.m.